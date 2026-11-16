Max Greyserman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Greyserman ranks 104th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 34th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.213 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 132nd with a 65.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Greyserman holds a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 80th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.423 ranks 19th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and ranks 30th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.