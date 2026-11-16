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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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31M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Max Greyserman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Max Greyserman makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The 7,157-yard, par-70 layout will host a field competing for a $7.4 million purse.

Latest odds for Greyserman at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Greyserman's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Max Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-71-69-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1165-67-66-69-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D73+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6170-71-74-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--

Max Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Max Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.035-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.213-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.011-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4230.893
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1870.727

Max Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman ranks 104th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 34th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.213 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 132nd with a 65.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Greyserman holds a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 80th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.423 ranks 19th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and ranks 30th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
  • Greyserman has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.98%, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, and has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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