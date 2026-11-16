Max Greyserman betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Max Greyserman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Max Greyserman makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The 7,157-yard, par-70 layout will host a field competing for a $7.4 million purse.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Greyserman's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Max Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|65-67-66-69
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T61
|70-71-74-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
Max Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Max Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.035
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.213
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.011
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.423
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.187
|0.727
Max Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman ranks 104th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 34th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.213 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 132nd with a 65.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Greyserman holds a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 80th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.423 ranks 19th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and ranks 30th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Greyserman has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.98%, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, and has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.