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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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33M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

Maverick McNealy drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

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Players in This Article

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Maverick McNealy won The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a 16-under total to claim the title. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to defend his victory at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for McNealy at The RSM Classic.

McNealy's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024162-70-66-68-16
2021MC77-69+4

At The RSM Classic

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he won the tournament after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5972-73-70-67-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT767-66-69-68-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1968-70-69-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2567-67-73-64-933.250
July 26, 20263M OpenT3471-66-72-64-1120.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1310.279
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.140-0.457
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3230.159
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5120.385
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8260.366

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy ranks 68th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy holds a -0.140 mark in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.09%.
  • McNealy has been a strength around and on the greens, ranking 13th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.323 average and 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.512 average.
  • He ranks 38th on the Tour with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and breaks par 23.39% of the time, ranking 38th in Par Breakers.
  • McNealy ranks 21st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.826, and has accumulated 806 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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