Maverick McNealy betting profile: The RSM Classic

McNealy ranks 68th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy holds a -0.140 mark in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.09%.

McNealy has been a strength around and on the greens, ranking 13th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.323 average and 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.512 average.

He ranks 38th on the Tour with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and breaks par 23.39% of the time, ranking 38th in Par Breakers.