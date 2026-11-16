Maverick McNealy betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Maverick McNealy drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at Bank of Utah
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Maverick McNealy won The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a 16-under total to claim the title. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to defend his victory at the 2026 edition of the event.
McNealy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|2021
|MC
|77-69
|+4
At The RSM Classic
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he won the tournament after posting a score of 16-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T59
|72-73-70-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|33.250
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|71-66-72-64
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|67-64-71-72
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- McNealy has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.131
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.140
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.323
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.512
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.826
|0.366
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy ranks 68th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy holds a -0.140 mark in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.09%.
- McNealy has been a strength around and on the greens, ranking 13th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.323 average and 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.512 average.
- He ranks 38th on the Tour with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and breaks par 23.39% of the time, ranking 38th in Par Breakers.
- McNealy ranks 21st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.826, and has accumulated 806 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.