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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at WWT

Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at WWT

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Matthieu Pavon returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, where he finished tied for 67th at 8-under in his most recent appearance. He'll look to improve on that result at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Pavon at The RSM Classic.

Pavon's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6770-65-71-68-8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Pavon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4265-70-69-72-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1165-66-65-71-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5366-70-74-63-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-78+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC66-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-69-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-76+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 17-under.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.192-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.3430.217
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.023-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.008-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.182-0.249

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (59th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 81st on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon holds a -0.343 mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 68th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon carries a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 94th on the Tour. He ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
  • Pavon has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 126th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 68th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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