Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon sinks 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at WWT
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Matthieu Pavon returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, where he finished tied for 67th at 8-under in his most recent appearance. He'll look to improve on that result at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Pavon's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|65-70-69-72
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|65-66-65-71
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|66-70-74-63
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 17-under.
- Pavon has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.192
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.343
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.023
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.008
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.182
|-0.249
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (59th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 81st on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pavon holds a -0.343 mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour. He ranks 68th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon carries a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 94th on the Tour. He ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 126th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.