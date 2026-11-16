Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
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Matt Wallace returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, where he most recently finished tied for 51st at 11-under in 2025. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.
Wallace's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|2024
|T53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2022
|67
|65-72-73-72
|E
|2021
|T37
|64-71-70-68
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|70-72-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|71-66-64-65
|-14
|80
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-64-69-67
|-13
|100
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-71-70-65
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Wallace has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.052
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.447
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.188
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.066
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.621
|0.979
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wallace holds a 0.447 mark that ranks 22nd on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.188 ranks 40th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Wallace has posted a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour. He ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and ranks 117th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 84th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogeys on 14.87% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.