Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 76th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wallace holds a 0.447 mark that ranks 22nd on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

Wallace's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.188 ranks 40th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Wallace has posted a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour. He ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and ranks 117th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.