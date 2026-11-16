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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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40M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

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Matt Wallace returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, where he most recently finished tied for 51st at 11-under in 2025. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Wallace at The RSM Classic.

Wallace's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5167-66-71-67-11
2024T5370-68-71-70-3
2023MC74-70+2
20226765-72-73-72E
2021T3764-71-70-68-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5070-72-68-70-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT771-66-64-65-1480
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT567-64-69-67-13100
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4069-67-72-71-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-71-70-65-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0520.195
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4470.359
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1880.367
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0660.057
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6210.979

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052, ranking 89th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 76th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wallace holds a 0.447 mark that ranks 22nd on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Wallace's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.188 ranks 40th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Wallace has posted a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 103rd on the Tour. He ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and ranks 117th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Wallace has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 84th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogeys on 14.87% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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