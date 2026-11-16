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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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31M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar drains 12-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

Matt Kuchar drains 12-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

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Matt Kuchar heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Kuchar will look to improve on last year's tied-for-67th finish at the event.

Latest odds for Kuchar at The RSM Classic.

Kuchar's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6767-68-70-69-8
2024MC71-75+4
2023MC70-69-3
2022T3765-71-70-69-7
2021T3770-66-67-70-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Kuchar's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022 and 2021, when he finished tied for 37th on both occasions.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kuchar's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-70-70-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-72+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1572-66-65-67-1450.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2275-71-72-69-144.00
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.50
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.22
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--

Kuchar's recent performances

  • Kuchar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
  • Kuchar has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kuchar has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.572-0.674
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.322-0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1960.267
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4710.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.228-0.562

Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at -0.572 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 286.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar holds a -0.322 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.26%.
  • On the greens, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.471 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27.
  • Kuchar has broken par 18.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%.
  • He has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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