Matt Kuchar betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Matt Kuchar drains 12-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology
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Matt Kuchar heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Kuchar will look to improve on last year's tied-for-67th finish at the event.
Kuchar's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|67-68-70-69
|-8
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T37
|65-71-70-69
|-7
|2021
|T37
|70-66-67-70
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022 and 2021, when he finished tied for 37th on both occasions.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|72-66-65-67
|-14
|50.00
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|75-71-72-69
|-1
|44.00
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.50
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.22
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.572
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.322
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.196
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.471
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.228
|-0.562
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at -0.572 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 286.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar holds a -0.322 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.26%.
- On the greens, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.471 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27.
- Kuchar has broken par 18.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%.
- He has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.