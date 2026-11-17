Matt Atkins betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Matt Atkins makes birdie putt on No. 14 at Great Abaco Classic
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Matt Atkins heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, after missing the cut at last year's edition of the event. He looks to improve on that result as he tees it up on the Seaside Course this week.
Atkins' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At The RSM Classic
- In Atkins' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Matt Atkins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T53
|67-68-70-65
|-10
|6.719
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T56
|69-68-72-70
|-5
|5.100
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T67
|64-68-70-69
|-9
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|T62
|67-68-70-74
|-5
|4.500
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|T40
|73-68-67-71
|-9
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T27
|66-68-67-66
|-17
|28.750
Matt Atkins' recent performances
- Atkins has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- Atkins has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Atkins has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matt Atkins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.094
Matt Atkins' advanced stats and rankings
- Atkins has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, he has averaged 0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Atkins has struggled, averaging -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, which has weighed on his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.094 over that stretch.
All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.