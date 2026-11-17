Martin Laird betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Martin Laird hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Martin Laird heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his three appearances at this event. He'll look to build on that 2024 showing, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
Laird's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|2024
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Laird's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|67-68-69
|-9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|64-75-72-71
|-2
|2.427
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-71-72-71
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 9-under.
- Laird does not have any top-20 finishes across his last 10 Tour appearances.
- He has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.099
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.776
|-0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.025
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.190
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.710
|-0.710
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 296.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Laird holds a -0.776 mark in 2026. He has a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.93%.
- On the greens, Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.190 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65 and a Par Breakers rate of 19.93%.
- Laird has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 209th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.36%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.