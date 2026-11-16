Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hubbard ranks 127th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 144th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a 0.073 mark that ranks 89th on the Tour. He ranks 119th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 ranks 79th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Hubbard carries a -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 165th on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.

Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.88% ranks 148th on the Tour, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.