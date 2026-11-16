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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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33M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Mark Hubbard sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

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Mark Hubbard heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He posted a 14-under finish at this event in 2025, landing tied for 34th.

Latest odds for Hubbard at The RSM Classic.

Hubbard's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3470-63-66-69-14
2024T3570-69-67-69-7
2021MC74-69+1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-75+5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-66-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-65-67-70-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-67-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.5
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.5

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.920 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.183-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.073-0.317
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0270.035
Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.608-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.691-0.920

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard ranks 127th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 144th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a 0.073 mark that ranks 89th on the Tour. He ranks 119th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 ranks 79th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hubbard carries a -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 165th on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.
  • Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.88% ranks 148th on the Tour, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 119th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.691 ranks 147th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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