Mark Hubbard betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Mark Hubbard sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin
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Mark Hubbard heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He posted a 14-under finish at this event in 2025, landing tied for 34th.
Hubbard's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|2024
|T35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-66-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.5
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.920 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.183
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.073
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.027
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.608
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.691
|-0.920
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard ranks 127th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a 0.073 mark that ranks 89th on the Tour. He ranks 119th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 ranks 79th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Hubbard carries a -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 165th on the Tour. He ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12.
- Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.88% ranks 148th on the Tour, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 119th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.691 ranks 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.