Marco Penge betting profile: The RSM Classic

Penge has been one of the Tour's longest hitters in 2026, ranking fifth with an average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 17th on the Tour.

His approach play has been an area of concern, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.257 ranking 140th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.40% ranks 111th.

Around the green, Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.066, ranking 110th on the Tour.

On the greens, Penge has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 162nd on the Tour. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round (120th), and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.