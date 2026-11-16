Marco Penge betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Marco Penge hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Marco Penge heads to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Penge's first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Penge's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Marco Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|64-68-73-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|73-63-74-63
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
Marco Penge's recent performances
- Penge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Penge has averaged 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.480
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.257
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.066
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.410
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.254
|-0.003
Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has been one of the Tour's longest hitters in 2026, ranking fifth with an average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 17th on the Tour.
- His approach play has been an area of concern, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.257 ranking 140th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.40% ranks 111th.
- Around the green, Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.066, ranking 110th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Penge has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 162nd on the Tour. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round (120th), and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.
- Penge breaks par 23.12% of the time, ranking 49th on the Tour. He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.