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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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34M AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Marco Penge hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin

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Marco Penge heads to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Penge's first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Penge at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Penge's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Marco Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4064-68-73-69-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6868-67-71-73-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-64-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3873-63-74-63-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4570-64-68-73-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1872-68-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900

Marco Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Penge has averaged 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4800.352
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.257-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0660.149
Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.410-0.368
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.254-0.003

Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge has been one of the Tour's longest hitters in 2026, ranking fifth with an average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 17th on the Tour.
  • His approach play has been an area of concern, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.257 ranking 140th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.40% ranks 111th.
  • Around the green, Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.066, ranking 110th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Penge has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 162nd on the Tour. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round (120th), and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.
  • Penge breaks par 23.12% of the time, ranking 49th on the Tour. He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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