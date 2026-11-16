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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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30M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

Marcelo Rozo drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

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Marcelo Rozo heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, making his first appearance at the event in at least five years. He arrives looking to build on a 2026 season that has seen limited success thus far.

Latest odds for Rozo at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Marcelo Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6869-69-71-73-6--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5467-69-69-72-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-67-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC67-78+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.70
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--

Marcelo Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Rozo has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0270.010
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.344-0.923
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.452-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.7130.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.483-1.158

Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo ranks 94th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 294.5 yards ranks 158th.
  • In terms of approach play, Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.344, ranking 146th on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67%.
  • Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.452 ranks 164th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.713, ranking 167th on the Tour. He also ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and ranks 154th by breaking par 20.40% of the time.
  • Rozo has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 201st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.76% ranks 167th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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