Marcelo Rozo betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Marcelo Rozo drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology
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Marcelo Rozo heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, making his first appearance at the event in at least five years. He arrives looking to build on a 2026 season that has seen limited success thus far.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Rozo's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Marcelo Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T68
|69-69-71-73
|-6
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|67-69-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|73
|69-68-78-71
|+6
|2.70
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
Marcelo Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- Rozo has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.344
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.452
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.713
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.483
|-1.158
Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo ranks 94th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 294.5 yards ranks 158th.
- In terms of approach play, Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.344, ranking 146th on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67%.
- Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.452 ranks 164th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.713, ranking 167th on the Tour. He also ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and ranks 154th by breaking par 20.40% of the time.
- Rozo has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 201st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.76% ranks 167th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.