Marcelo Rozo betting profile: The RSM Classic

Rozo ranks 94th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 294.5 yards ranks 158th.

In terms of approach play, Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.344, ranking 146th on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67%.

Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.452 ranks 164th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.713, ranking 167th on the Tour. He also ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and ranks 154th by breaking par 20.40% of the time.