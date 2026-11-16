Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Mackenzie Hughes finished second at The RSM Classic in 2022, shooting 19-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong history at the event.
Hughes's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|2024
|T5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|2
|63-68-70-62
|-19
|2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T4
|65-67-67-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|64-69-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|65-70-64-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Hughes has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.100
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.341
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.480
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.332
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.371
|0.578
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes is averaging -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hughes carries a -0.341 mark in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 73rd with a 68.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes's short game has been a strength this season, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.480 ranking fifth on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hughes has posted a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 28th on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.06% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.371 (65th). He ranks 87th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.36% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.