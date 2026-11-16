Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hughes is averaging -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hughes carries a -0.341 mark in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 73rd with a 68.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hughes's short game has been a strength this season, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.480 ranking fifth on the Tour.

On the greens, Hughes has posted a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 28th on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.06% of the time.