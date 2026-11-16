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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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32M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Mackenzie Hughes finished second at The RSM Classic in 2022, shooting 19-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong history at the event.

Latest odds for Hughes at The RSM Classic.

Hughes's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5167-68-68-68-11
2024T568-67-65-68-14
2023MC71-68-3
2022263-68-70-62-19
2021MC73-69E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hughes's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
  • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 19-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT465-67-67-66-19--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2564-69-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2465-70-64-70-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200

Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1000.217
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.341-0.477
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4800.829
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3320.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3710.578

Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes is averaging -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hughes carries a -0.341 mark in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour. He ranks 73rd with a 68.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hughes's short game has been a strength this season, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.480 ranking fifth on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hughes has posted a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 28th on the Tour. He ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.06% of the time.
  • Hughes has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.371 (65th). He ranks 87th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.36% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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