Mac Meissner betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Mac Meissner heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having finished tied for 18th at the same event last year with a score of 17-under. He'll be looking to build on that performance and contend more seriously at the Seaside Course this time around.
Meissner's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
At The RSM Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|65-68-70-73
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Meissner has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.024
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.147
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.233
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.075
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.430
|-0.295
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Meissner has been effective around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.233 that ranks 30th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Meissner ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.75% of holes played. He has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.