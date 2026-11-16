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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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34M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Mac Meissner heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having finished tied for 18th at the same event last year with a score of 17-under. He'll be looking to build on that performance and contend more seriously at the Seaside Course this time around.

Latest odds for Meissner at The RSM Classic.

Meissner's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1867-66-66-66-17

At The RSM Classic

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4867-69-71-69-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2365-68-70-73-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0240.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1470.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2330.349
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.075-0.993
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.430-0.295

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 97th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Meissner has been effective around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.233 that ranks 30th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
  • Meissner ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.75% of holes played. He has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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