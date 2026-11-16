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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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28M AGO

Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Luke List heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on a run of recent missed cuts at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set a high bar last year with a winning score of 23-under.

Latest odds for List at The RSM Classic.

List's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-67-6
2024MC72-71+1
2023MC68-75+1
2022T1068-67-66-68-13
2021MC74-72+4

At The RSM Classic

  • In List's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-69+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-70-69-64-1429.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4969-68-67-70-64.82
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213.07
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--

List's recent performances

  • List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 finishes in that span.
  • List has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged -1.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.358-0.128
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.606-0.592
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.248-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.236-0.393
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.731-1.129

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 311.7 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.606 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.32%.
  • Around the green, List has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.248 this season.
  • On the greens, List has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.236 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65. He has broken par 21.37% of the time and has posted a bogey rate of 15.81%.
  • List has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 190th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average is -0.731.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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