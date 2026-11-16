Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic

List is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 311.7 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.606 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.32%.

Around the green, List has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.248 this season.

On the greens, List has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.236 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65. He has broken par 21.37% of the time and has posted a bogey rate of 15.81%.