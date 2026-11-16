Luke List betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Luke List heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on a run of recent missed cuts at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set a high bar last year with a winning score of 23-under.
List's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|T10
|68-67-66-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At The RSM Classic
- In List's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-70-69-64
|-14
|29.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|69-68-67-70
|-6
|4.82
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13.07
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 finishes in that span.
- List has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -1.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.358
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.606
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.248
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.236
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.731
|-1.129
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 311.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.606 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.32%.
- Around the green, List has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.248 this season.
- On the greens, List has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.236 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65. He has broken par 21.37% of the time and has posted a bogey rate of 15.81%.
- List has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 190th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average is -0.731.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.