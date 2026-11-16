Luke Clanton betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Luke Clanton drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Austin
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Luke Clanton posted a T2 finish at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 15-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.
Clanton's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
At The RSM Classic
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Clanton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|69-70-67-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|66-67-69-70
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|67-68-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|67-69-65-62
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.08
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
- Clanton has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.282
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.473
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.224
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.089
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.123
|1.091
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.282 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 124th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Clanton ranks 20th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.473 mark, and he ranks 37th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Clanton ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.224 in 2026.
- On the greens, Clanton carries a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.21 ranks 122nd.
- Clanton ranks 44th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.05% of holes, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 147th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.