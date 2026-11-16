Luke Clanton betting profile: The RSM Classic

Clanton ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.282 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 124th.

In terms of ball-striking, Clanton ranks 20th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.473 mark, and he ranks 37th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Clanton ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.224 in 2026.

On the greens, Clanton carries a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.21 ranks 122nd.

Clanton ranks 44th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.05% of holes, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.