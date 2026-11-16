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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Luke Clanton betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Austin

Luke Clanton drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Austin

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Luke Clanton posted a T2 finish at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 15-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Clanton at The RSM Classic.

Clanton's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-4
2024T268-65-68-66-15

At The RSM Classic

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Clanton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3369-70-67-69-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2966-67-69-70-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1167-68-66-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT767-69-65-62-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-75+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.08
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.282-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4730.719
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.224-0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0890.722
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1231.091

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.282 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 124th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Clanton ranks 20th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.473 mark, and he ranks 37th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Clanton ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.224 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Clanton carries a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.21 ranks 122nd.
  • Clanton ranks 44th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.05% of holes, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 147th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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