Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 17th at The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Åberg's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|Tour Championship
|T4
|65-68-65-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|66-70-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|68-65-74-67
|-6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|71-66-67-71
|-5
|156
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|9
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|69-72-76-66
|+3
|65
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|71-78-69-75
|+5
|21
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|47
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has recorded two top-five, four top-10, and seven top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Tour Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 11-under.
- Åberg has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.580 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.404
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.456
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.131
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.199
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.190
|0.580
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg ranks 20th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg holds a 0.456 mark that ranks 21st on the Tour. He ranks 33rd with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Åberg's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.131 ranks 51st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Åberg carries a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 47th on the Tour. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round, ranking 85th on the Tour.
- Åberg ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 1.190, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.62% of the time.
- He currently ranks 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,929.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.