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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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33M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Åberg grades celebrity swings

Ludvig Åberg grades celebrity swings

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Players in This Article

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Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 17th at The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Åberg at The RSM Classic.

Åberg's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1773-64-71-64-10
2022MC72-70E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Åberg's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Åberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026Tour ChampionshipT465-68-65-71-11--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1666-70-69-69-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT768-65-74-67-6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT971-66-67-71-5156
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-67-69-68-69
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1769-72-76-66+365
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3971-78-69-75+521
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1766-68-69-71-647
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300

Åberg's recent performances

  • Åberg has recorded two top-five, four top-10, and seven top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Tour Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 11-under.
  • Åberg has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Åberg has averaged 0.580 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4040.169
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4560.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1310.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1990.275
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1900.580

Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Åberg ranks 20th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranks 17th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg holds a 0.456 mark that ranks 21st on the Tour. He ranks 33rd with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Åberg's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.131 ranks 51st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Åberg carries a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 47th on the Tour. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round, ranking 85th on the Tour.
  • Åberg ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 1.190, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.62% of the time.
  • He currently ranks 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,929.

All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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