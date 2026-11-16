Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The RSM Classic

Åberg ranks 20th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranks 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Åberg holds a 0.456 mark that ranks 21st on the Tour. He ranks 33rd with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

Åberg's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.131 ranks 51st on the Tour.

On the greens, Åberg carries a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 47th on the Tour. He averages 28.88 Putts Per Round, ranking 85th on the Tour.

Åberg ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 1.190, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.62% of the time.