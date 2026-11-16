Lucas Glover betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Lucas Glover heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Glover has made three appearances at this event, with his best result being a tied-for-23rd finish in 2021.
Glover's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2021
|T23
|71-68-67-65
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In Glover's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|70-64-74-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-66-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|67-70-75-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.40
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.00
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.00
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.50
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Glover has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.051
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.288
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.085
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.743
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.591
|-0.199
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover ranks 108th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.051 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover holds a 0.288 mark that ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- On the greens, Glover has posted a -0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 168th on the Tour. He ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.