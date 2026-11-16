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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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31M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Lucas Glover heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Glover has made three appearances at this event, with his best result being a tied-for-23rd finish in 2021.

Latest odds for Glover at The RSM Classic.

Glover's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3071-70-68-65-8
2022MC71-69-2
2021T2371-68-67-65-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5070-64-74-69-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-66-70-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-65-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7067-70-75-66-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.40
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.00
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.00
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.50

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Glover has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0510.045
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2880.497
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0850.272
Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.743-1.012
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.591-0.199

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover ranks 108th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.051 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 160th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover holds a 0.288 mark that ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • On the greens, Glover has posted a -0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 168th on the Tour. He ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
  • Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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