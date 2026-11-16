Lucas Glover betting profile: The RSM Classic

Glover ranks 108th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.051 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 160th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover holds a 0.288 mark that ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation percentage.

On the greens, Glover has posted a -0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 168th on the Tour. He ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time.