PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
31M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Austin

Lee Hodges sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Lee Hodges has posted back-to-back top-five finishes at The RSM Classic, including a tied-for-fourth result at 19-under in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong recent form at this event.

Latest odds for Hodges at The RSM Classic.

Hodges' recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T466-65-66-66-19
2024T569-63-69-67-14
2023MC72-69-1
2022T5765-69-73-72-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC73-70+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4466-70-70-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3369-71-68-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-67-64-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2530.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1810.313
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.269-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.011-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.175-0.094

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges ranks 44th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.181 ranks 67th on the Tour, and he ranks 20th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.16%.
  • Hodges has struggled around the greens, ranking 155th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of -0.269 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Hodges holds a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 88th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.39 ranks 138th.
  • He ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.29% of the time, and ranks 86th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.38% of holes.
  • Hodges has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.175 (92nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
48M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW