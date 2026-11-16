Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Lee Hodges sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Austin
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Lee Hodges has posted back-to-back top-five finishes at The RSM Classic, including a tied-for-fourth result at 19-under in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong recent form at this event.
Hodges' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|2024
|T5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2022
|T57
|65-69-73-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|66-70-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|69-71-68-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-67-64
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Hodges has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.253
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.181
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.269
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.011
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.175
|-0.094
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges ranks 44th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.181 ranks 67th on the Tour, and he ranks 20th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.16%.
- Hodges has struggled around the greens, ranking 155th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of -0.269 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Hodges holds a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 88th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.39 ranks 138th.
- He ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.29% of the time, and ranks 86th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.38% of holes.
- Hodges has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.175 (92nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.