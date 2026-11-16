Lee Hodges betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hodges ranks 44th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.181 ranks 67th on the Tour, and he ranks 20th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.16%.

Hodges has struggled around the greens, ranking 155th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of -0.269 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Hodges holds a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 88th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.39 ranks 138th.

He ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.29% of the time, and ranks 86th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.38% of holes.