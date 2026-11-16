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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Kristoffer Ventura drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Kristoffer Ventura returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, where he posted a 14-under finish tied for 34th in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll look to build on that result and contend for the title this week on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Ventura at The RSM Classic.

Ventura's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3465-69-73-61-14
2021MC75-70+3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5068-71-71-67-11--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT269-66-66-63-20--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4166-70-72-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3267-66-65-71-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for second at 20-under.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 1.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6150.639
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0450.159
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1410.079
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0380.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4681.058

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.615, and his driving distance of 313.9 yards ranks 29th. He also ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 12.09% of holes.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 71.90%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.045 ranks 108th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.141 ranks 134th.
  • On the greens, Ventura has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.038, which ranks 82nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 127th.
  • Overall, Ventura ranks 51st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.468, and he has earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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