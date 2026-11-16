Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Kristoffer Ventura drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Kristoffer Ventura returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, where he posted a 14-under finish tied for 34th in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll look to build on that result and contend for the title this week on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Ventura's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|68-71-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T2
|69-66-66-63
|-20
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|66-70-72-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|67-66-65-71
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for second at 20-under.
- Ventura has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 1.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.615
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.045
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.141
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.038
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.468
|1.058
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.615, and his driving distance of 313.9 yards ranks 29th. He also ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 12.09% of holes.
- In terms of ball-striking, Ventura ranks sixth on the Tour in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 71.90%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.045 ranks 108th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.141 ranks 134th.
- On the greens, Ventura has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.038, which ranks 82nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.26 ranks 127th.
- Overall, Ventura ranks 51st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.468, and he has earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.