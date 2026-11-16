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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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K.H. Lee betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee's 66-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP

K.H. Lee's 66-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP

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K.H. Lee heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in both of his prior appearances at the event. He'll look to turn things around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, as he seeks his first made cut at this tournament.

Latest odds for Lee at The RSM Classic.

Lee's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-73E
2021MC71-72+1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

K.H. Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-77+10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D75+5--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

K.H. Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Lee has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

K.H. Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.389-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.614-1.293
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.515-0.387
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.338-0.640
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.855-2.622

K.H. Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 in 2026, with an average driving distance of 293.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee posted a -1.614 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 51.39%.
  • Lee recorded a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.338 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63.
  • Lee broke par 15.97% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stood at 22.22%. His Strokes Gained: Total for the season was -2.855.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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