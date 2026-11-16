K.H. Lee betting profile: The RSM Classic
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K.H. Lee's 66-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP
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K.H. Lee heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in both of his prior appearances at the event. He'll look to turn things around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, as he seeks his first made cut at this tournament.
Lee's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Lee's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
K.H. Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
K.H. Lee's recent performances
- Lee has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Lee has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
K.H. Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.389
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.614
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.515
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.338
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.855
|-2.622
K.H. Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 in 2026, with an average driving distance of 293.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee posted a -1.614 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 51.39%.
- Lee recorded a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
- On the greens, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.338 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63.
- Lee broke par 15.97% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stood at 22.22%. His Strokes Gained: Total for the season was -2.855.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.