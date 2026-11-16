Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic

Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (41st) in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 60th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Yu holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.10%, which ranks 22nd on the Tour, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.015 ranks 98th.

Yu ranks seventh on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a rate of 25.45% — one of the stronger marks on the Tour this season.

On the greens, Yu holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.142 (113th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.05 (108th), indicating that the putter remains an area for improvement.