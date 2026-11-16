Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Kevin Yu heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having posted a solid tie for 11th finish at this event in 2024. Yu will look to build on that result and contend for his first Tour victory at this year's edition of the tournament.
Yu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|2023
|T54
|72-66-69-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kevin Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T65
|69-70-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T59
|74-67-72-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-62-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
Kevin Yu's recent performances
- Yu has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
- Yu has averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -0.872 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.281
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.015
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.065
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.142
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.219
|-0.872
Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (41st) in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 60th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Yu holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.10%, which ranks 22nd on the Tour, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.015 ranks 98th.
- Yu ranks seventh on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a rate of 25.45% — one of the stronger marks on the Tour this season.
- On the greens, Yu holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.142 (113th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.05 (108th), indicating that the putter remains an area for improvement.
- Yu's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.