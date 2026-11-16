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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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31M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu's 88-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Austin

Kevin Yu's 88-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Austin

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Kevin Yu heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having posted a solid tie for 11th finish at this event in 2024. Yu will look to build on that result and contend for his first Tour victory at this year's edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Yu at The RSM Classic.

Yu's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1167-68-69-66-12
2023T5472-66-69-69-6
2022MC71-73+2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kevin Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6569-70-70-72-7--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-70E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5974-67-72-69-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-69-70-64-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689

Kevin Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth at 16-under.
  • Yu has averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged -0.872 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2810.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.015-0.613
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0650.020
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.142-0.345
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.219-0.872

Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.281 (41st) in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 60th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Yu holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.10%, which ranks 22nd on the Tour, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.015 ranks 98th.
  • Yu ranks seventh on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a rate of 25.45% — one of the stronger marks on the Tour this season.
  • On the greens, Yu holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.142 (113th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.05 (108th), indicating that the putter remains an area for improvement.
  • Yu's Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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