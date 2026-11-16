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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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31M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Kevin Streelman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Kevin Streelman heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the event. He'll look to turn things around at the Seaside Course and improve upon his best finish of T35 at this tournament, which came in 2023.

Latest odds for Streelman at The RSM Classic.

Streelman's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-68-6
2024MC72-74+4
2023T3568-64-68-72-10
2022T5168-69-71-70-4
2021T5471-67-69-70-5

At The RSM Classic

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6569-67-73-72-7--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-69-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT563-64-68-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-69-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-66-69-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 22-under.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0160.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.082-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.038-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1160.262
Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0130.179

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016, ranking 97th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 141st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 114th on the Tour. He ranks 32nd with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.116, placing him 64th on the Tour. He ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.62% of the time.
  • Streelman has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on the Tour. He ranks 109th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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