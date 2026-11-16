Kevin Streelman betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Kevin Streelman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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Kevin Streelman heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the event. He'll look to turn things around at the Seaside Course and improve upon his best finish of T35 at this tournament, which came in 2023.
Streelman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2023
|T35
|68-64-68-72
|-10
|2022
|T51
|68-69-71-70
|-4
|2021
|T54
|71-67-69-70
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T65
|69-67-73-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 22-under.
- Streelman has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.016
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.082
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.038
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.116
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.013
|0.179
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016, ranking 97th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 114th on the Tour. He ranks 32nd with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.116, placing him 64th on the Tour. He ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.62% of the time.
- Streelman has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on the Tour. He ranks 109th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.