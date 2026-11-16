Kevin Roy betting profile: The RSM Classic

Roy ranks 64th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149, and his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.

In terms of approach play, Roy's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.099 ranks 117th on the Tour. He ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.72%.

Around the green, Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.149, ranking 49th on the Tour.

On the greens, Roy holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.090, ranking 69th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.73 ranks 66th.

Roy ranks 56th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.38% of holes played, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.