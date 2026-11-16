Kevin Roy betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Kevin Roy sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at World Wide Technology
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Kevin Roy heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in two appearances at this event. Roy looks to build on that 2023 showing as he returns to the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Roy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|2023
|T46
|69-68-68-70
|-7
At The RSM Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|63-63-73-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Roy has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.149
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.099
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.149
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.090
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.290
|0.239
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy ranks 64th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149, and his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
- In terms of approach play, Roy's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.099 ranks 117th on the Tour. He ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.72%.
- Around the green, Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.149, ranking 49th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Roy holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.090, ranking 69th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.73 ranks 66th.
- Roy ranks 56th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.38% of holes played, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.