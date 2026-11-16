PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
32M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at World Wide Technology

Kevin Roy sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kevin Roy heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in two appearances at this event. Roy looks to build on that 2023 showing as he returns to the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Roy at The RSM Classic.

Roy's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-64-6
2023T4669-68-68-70-7

At The RSM Classic

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Roy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-71-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6469-68-73-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1370-69-66-68-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3263-63-73-70-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-67-71-64-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
  • Roy has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1490.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.0990.073
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1490.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.090-0.041
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2900.239

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy ranks 64th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149, and his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
  • In terms of approach play, Roy's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.099 ranks 117th on the Tour. He ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.72%.
  • Around the green, Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.149, ranking 49th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Roy holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.090, ranking 69th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.73 ranks 66th.
  • Roy ranks 56th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.38% of holes played, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
  • Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
50M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW