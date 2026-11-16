Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Kisner heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having most recently missed the cut at the event in 2025. His best finish at the tournament came in 2021, when he finished runner-up at 19-under.
Kisner's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|2023
|T29
|70-67-67-67
|-11
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2021
|2
|68-66-66-63
|-19
At The RSM Classic
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|66-69-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
- Kisner has averaged -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -0.638 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.434
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.244
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.469
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.419
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.791
|-0.638
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.434 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 279.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -1.244 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage sits at 55.56%.
- Around the greens, Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.469 in 2026, which represents a relative strength in his game.
- On the greens, Kisner has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.419 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
- Kisner's overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at -1.791 in 2026. He has broken par 13.89% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.