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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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31M AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Players in This Article

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Kevin Kisner heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having most recently missed the cut at the event in 2025. His best finish at the tournament came in 2021, when he finished runner-up at 19-under.

Latest odds for Kisner at The RSM Classic.

Kisner's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-4
2024MC76-74+8
2023T2970-67-67-67-11
2022MC76-71+5
2021268-66-66-63-19

At The RSM Classic

  • In Kisner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kisner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-72+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-72-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-69-70-65-1323.955
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT866-69-71-70-440.000
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--

Kisner's recent performances

  • Kisner has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
  • Kisner has averaged -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kisner has averaged -0.638 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.434-0.657
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.244-0.967
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4690.369
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4190.617
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.791-0.638

Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kisner carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.434 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 279.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -1.244 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage sits at 55.56%.
  • Around the greens, Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.469 in 2026, which represents a relative strength in his game.
  • On the greens, Kisner has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.419 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
  • Kisner's overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at -1.791 in 2026. He has broken par 13.89% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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