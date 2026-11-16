Kensei Hirata betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Kensei Hirata will be making his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. He arrives with some positive momentum from recent results, including a fourth-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Hirata's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kensei Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|65-69-67-66
|-21
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|63-68-69-67
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|65-64-76
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Kensei Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 21-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.019
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.356
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.023
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.059
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.457
|0.888
Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata ranks 102nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.356 mark that ranks 150th on the Tour. He ranks 88th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has posted a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on the Tour. He also ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Hirata ranks 92nd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.023, and ranks 90th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.08% of the time.
- He ranks 159th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.08% of the time, and has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.