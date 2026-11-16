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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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33M AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Kensei Hirata drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Kensei Hirata will be making his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. He arrives with some positive momentum from recent results, including a fourth-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Hirata at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Hirata's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kensei Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship465-69-67-66-21--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1163-68-69-67-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3465-64-76-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-79+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7268-69-70-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-66-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC78-72+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--

Kensei Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 21-under.
  • Hirata has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged 0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.019-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.3560.636
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.023-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0590.430
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.4570.888

Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata ranks 102nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.356 mark that ranks 150th on the Tour. He ranks 88th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata has posted a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on the Tour. He also ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
  • Hirata ranks 92nd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.023, and ranks 90th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.08% of the time.
  • He ranks 159th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.08% of the time, and has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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