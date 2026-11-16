Kensei Hirata betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hirata ranks 102nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 149th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.356 mark that ranks 150th on the Tour. He ranks 88th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata has posted a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on the Tour. He also ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.

Hirata ranks 92nd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.023, and ranks 90th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.08% of the time.