Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic

Mitchell ranks fourth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.679 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks 20th.

His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.81% ranks 30th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.135 ranks 77th.

Around the green, Mitchell holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.013, ranking 88th on the Tour.

On the putting surfaces, Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.085 ranks 105th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80 ranking 75th.

Mitchell ranks 11th on the Tour by breaking par 25.06% of the time and ranks 63rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.51%.