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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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33M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell's 325-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

Keith Mitchell's 325-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Keith Mitchell arrives at Sea Island Golf Club having posted a solid T18 finish at The RSM Classic last year, shooting 17-under across four rounds. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Mitchell at The RSM Classic.

Mitchell's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1866-65-69-65-17
2024MC67-78+3
2023T3967-68-69-69-9
2022T1268-67-70-65-12
2021T4469-66-70-69-8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT868-66-67-69-18--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT266-65-70-68-15--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3469-66-72-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3865-72-70-66-713.273
July 26, 20263M OpenT4468-69-67-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for second at 15-under.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.961 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6790.961
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.135-0.301
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.0130.192
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0850.192
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7161.044

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell ranks fourth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.679 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks 20th.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.81% ranks 30th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.135 ranks 77th.
  • Around the green, Mitchell holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.013, ranking 88th on the Tour.
  • On the putting surfaces, Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.085 ranks 105th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80 ranking 75th.
  • Mitchell ranks 11th on the Tour by breaking par 25.06% of the time and ranks 63rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.51%.
  • He has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 49th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.716 that ranks 28th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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