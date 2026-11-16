Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Keith Mitchell's 325-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology
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Keith Mitchell arrives at Sea Island Golf Club having posted a solid T18 finish at The RSM Classic last year, shooting 17-under across four rounds. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 for the 2026 edition of the event.
Mitchell's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|2024
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|2023
|T39
|67-68-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T12
|68-67-70-65
|-12
|2021
|T44
|69-66-70-69
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|68-66-67-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T2
|66-65-70-68
|-15
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|65-72-70-66
|-7
|13.273
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.961 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.679
|0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.135
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.013
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.085
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.716
|1.044
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell ranks fourth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.679 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks 20th.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.81% ranks 30th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.135 ranks 77th.
- Around the green, Mitchell holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.013, ranking 88th on the Tour.
- On the putting surfaces, Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.085 ranks 105th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80 ranking 75th.
- Mitchell ranks 11th on the Tour by breaking par 25.06% of the time and ranks 63rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.51%.
- He has accumulated 811 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 49th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.716 that ranks 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.