Keegan Bradley betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Keegan Bradley's 354-yard drive sets up approach on No. 11 at Baycurrent
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Keegan Bradley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, resulted in a missed cut after an opening 67 was followed by an 81. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on a more competitive 2026 campaign.
Bradley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|67-81
|+6
|2021
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-69-66-72
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|8
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-68-69-67
|-11
|51
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T74
|69-72-74-72
|+7
|5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|29.5
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-65-70-64
|-14
|71.25
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
- Bradley has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.827 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.140
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.149
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.089
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.459
|0.827
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley is averaging 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (65th) in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 311.6 yards that ranks 46th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley holds a 0.149 mark that ranks 72nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.45% ranks 109th.
- Around the green, Bradley ranks 24th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259.
- On the greens, Bradley carries a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.14 ranks 116th.
- Bradley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 149th on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th.
- He has accumulated 548 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 74th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.459 that ranks 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.