Keegan Bradley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Bradley is averaging 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (65th) in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 311.6 yards that ranks 46th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley holds a 0.149 mark that ranks 72nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.45% ranks 109th.

Around the green, Bradley ranks 24th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259.

On the greens, Bradley carries a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.14 ranks 116th.

Bradley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 149th on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th.