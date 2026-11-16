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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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34M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley's 354-yard drive sets up approach on No. 11 at Baycurrent

Keegan Bradley's 354-yard drive sets up approach on No. 11 at Baycurrent

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Keegan Bradley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, resulted in a missed cut after an opening 67 was followed by an 81. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on a more competitive 2026 campaign.

Latest odds for Bradley at The RSM Classic.

Bradley's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC67-81+6
2021T1567-68-67-67-13

At The RSM Classic

  • In Bradley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Bradley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-69-66-72-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4970-67-69-68-68
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-68-69-67-1151
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7469-72-74-72+75
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-69-64-1229.5
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-65-70-64-1471.25
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3270-71-71-74+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1971-73-69-73-255
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--

Bradley's recent performances

  • Bradley has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
  • Bradley has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bradley has averaged 0.827 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1400.349
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1490.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2590.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.089-0.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4590.827

Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradley is averaging 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (65th) in 2026, with a Driving Distance of 311.6 yards that ranks 46th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley holds a 0.149 mark that ranks 72nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.45% ranks 109th.
  • Around the green, Bradley ranks 24th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259.
  • On the greens, Bradley carries a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.14 ranks 116th.
  • Bradley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 149th on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th.
  • He has accumulated 548 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 74th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.459 that ranks 55th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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