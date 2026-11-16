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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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33M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open

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Karl Vilips finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, running Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Vilips at The RSM Classic.

Vilips' recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5166-66-71-68-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2362-74-68-67-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3968-68-68-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-68-75-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--

Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips' best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.375-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1540.629
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0290.193
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.188-0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0620.286

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips ranks 148th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.375 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a mark of 0.154, ranking 71st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 108th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.029, ranking 97th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Vilips delivers a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.188, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and ranks 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
  • Vilips has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour. He ranks 78th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.76% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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