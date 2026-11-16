Karl Vilips betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Karl Vilips hits 151-yard bunker shot, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Mexico Open
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Karl Vilips finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, running Nov. 19-22.
Vilips' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|62-74-68-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|68-68-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips' best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Vilips has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.375
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.154
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.029
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.188
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.062
|0.286
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips ranks 148th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.375 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a mark of 0.154, ranking 71st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 108th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.029, ranking 97th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Vilips delivers a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.188, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and ranks 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 226 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour. He ranks 78th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 14.76% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.