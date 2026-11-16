Karl Vilips betting profile: The RSM Classic

Vilips ranks 148th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.375 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vilips holds a mark of 0.154, ranking 71st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 108th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.029, ranking 97th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Vilips delivers a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.188, ranking 51st on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and ranks 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.