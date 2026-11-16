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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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33M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes eagle at Austin

Justin Lower reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes eagle at Austin

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Justin Lower heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the event. The Ohio native will look to break that streak when he tees it up on the Seaside Course this week.

Latest odds for Lower at The RSM Classic.

Lower's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-68-5
2024MC75-71+4
2023MC69-73E
2022MC67-72-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Despite missing the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event, Lower's best score came in his most recent outing in 2025, when he shot 5-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-67-70-69-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2169-66-66-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3372-67-64-67-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7769-67-68-75-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 21st at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shot 17-under.
  • Lower has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0890.118
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2210.386
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.073-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.156-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.5390.148

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower ranks 115th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.089, and his Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 162nd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Lower ranks 136th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.221, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.32% ranks 114th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens and on the putting surface, Lower ranks 114th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (-0.073) and 117th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.156), with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74 that ranks 69th on the Tour.
  • Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 175th on the Tour. He ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.30% of holes played, and ranks 111th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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