Justin Lower betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Justin Lower reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes eagle at Austin
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Justin Lower heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the event. The Ohio native will look to break that streak when he tees it up on the Seaside Course this week.
Lower's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Despite missing the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event, Lower's best score came in his most recent outing in 2025, when he shot 5-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|69-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|72-67-64-67
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 21st at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shot 17-under.
- Lower has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.089
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.221
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.073
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.156
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.539
|0.148
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower ranks 115th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.089, and his Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 162nd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Lower ranks 136th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.221, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.32% ranks 114th on the Tour.
- Around the greens and on the putting surface, Lower ranks 114th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (-0.073) and 117th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.156), with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74 that ranks 69th on the Tour.
- Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 175th on the Tour. He ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.30% of holes played, and ranks 111th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.