J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic

Poston ranks 65th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 128th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Poston holds a 0.129 mark that ranks 79th on the Tour. He ranks 78th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

Poston's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.100 ranks 127th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Poston has posted a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 67th on the Tour. He ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and ranks 69th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.