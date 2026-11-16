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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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31M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship

J.T. Poston drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship

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J.T. Poston finished tied for seventh at The RSM Classic last year, carding a score of 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Poston at The RSM Classic.

J.T. Poston's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T765-65-68-66-18
2024T570-71-64-63-14
2023T2170-67-66-67-12
2022MC71-75+4
2021MC71-69-2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

J.T. Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT568-66-69-60-21--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2270-70-69-66-5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-68-66-72-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-69-71-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6967-67-71-76+16.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000

J.T. Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has recorded three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he won with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

J.T. Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1400.100
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1290.383
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1000.287
Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1010.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2690.778

J.T. Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston ranks 65th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 128th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Poston holds a 0.129 mark that ranks 79th on the Tour. He ranks 78th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Poston's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.100 ranks 127th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Poston has posted a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 67th on the Tour. He ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and ranks 69th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
  • Poston has accumulated 1,193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 30th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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