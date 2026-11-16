J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic
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J.T. Poston drains 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship
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J.T. Poston finished tied for seventh at The RSM Classic last year, carding a score of 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing in the 2026 edition of the event.
J.T. Poston's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|2024
|T5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|2023
|T21
|70-67-66-67
|-12
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
J.T. Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T5
|68-66-69-60
|-21
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T22
|70-70-69-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-68-66-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-69-71-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|69
|67-67-71-76
|+1
|6.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-71-71-67
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
J.T. Poston's recent performances
- Poston has recorded three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he won with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
J.T. Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.140
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.129
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.100
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.101
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.269
|0.778
J.T. Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston ranks 65th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Poston holds a 0.129 mark that ranks 79th on the Tour. He ranks 78th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.100 ranks 127th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Poston has posted a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 67th on the Tour. He ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and ranks 69th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 1,193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 30th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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