Jordan Smith betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jordan L Smith sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Jordan Smith tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Smith's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Smith's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Jordan Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|70-67-70-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|64-71-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-71-68-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|71-73-67-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|65-64-70-69
|-12
|53.0
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|22.4
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|71-68-67-68
|-10
|15.0
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.8
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.1
Jordan Smith's recent performances
- Smith has recorded five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including two top-10s and one top five.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Smith has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 1.139 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.559
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.303
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.093
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.213
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.556
|1.139
Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith has been one of the more reliable drivers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559, which ranks 11th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 37th.
- Smith's ball-striking has been a notable strength, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.303 that ranks 48th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.73% is ninth-best on the Tour.
- Around the green, Smith has struggled somewhat, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, which ranks 123rd on the Tour.
- Putting has been an area of concern for Smith in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213 that ranks 126th on the Tour, and a Putts Per Round average of 29.42 that ranks 140th.
- Smith has shown solid course management, ranking 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 56th in Par Breakers at 23.02%.
- Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.556 that ranks 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.