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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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15M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

Jordan L Smith sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

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Jordan Smith tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Smith's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.

Latest odds for Smith at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Smith's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Jordan Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT870-67-70-63-18--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1669-68-68-64-15--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT464-71-66-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-71-68-66-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5571-73-67-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1465-64-70-69-1253.0
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-71-65-70-822.4
July 26, 20263M OpenT3971-68-67-68-1015.0
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.8
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.1

Jordan Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has recorded five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including two top-10s and one top five.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Smith has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 1.139 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5590.601
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3030.198
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.0930.355
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.213-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5561.139

Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith has been one of the more reliable drivers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559, which ranks 11th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 37th.
  • Smith's ball-striking has been a notable strength, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.303 that ranks 48th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.73% is ninth-best on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Smith has struggled somewhat, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, which ranks 123rd on the Tour.
  • Putting has been an area of concern for Smith in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213 that ranks 126th on the Tour, and a Putts Per Round average of 29.42 that ranks 140th.
  • Smith has shown solid course management, ranking 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 56th in Par Breakers at 23.02%.
  • Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.556 that ranks 42nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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