Jordan Smith betting profile: The RSM Classic

Smith has been one of the more reliable drivers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559, which ranks 11th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 37th.

Smith's ball-striking has been a notable strength, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.303 that ranks 48th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.73% is ninth-best on the Tour.

Around the green, Smith has struggled somewhat, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, which ranks 123rd on the Tour.

Putting has been an area of concern for Smith in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213 that ranks 126th on the Tour, and a Putts Per Round average of 29.42 that ranks 140th.

Smith has shown solid course management, ranking 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 56th in Par Breakers at 23.02%.