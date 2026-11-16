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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-18
Thru
13

-18

1

USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-18
Thru
13

2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
14

-16

2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
14

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T3

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-15
Thru
17

-15

T3

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-15
Thru
17

T3

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-15
Thru
16

-15

T3

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-15
Thru
16

T3

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-15
Thru
15

-15

T3

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-15
Thru
15

T3

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-15
Thru
14

-15

T3

RSA
E. van Rooyen
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-15
Thru
14

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-15
Thru
13

-15

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-15
Thru
13

T9

Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T9

USA
J. Dahmen
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T9

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-14
Thru
14

-14

T9

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-14
Thru
14

T9

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-14
Thru
13

-14

T9

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-14
Thru
13

T12

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T12

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T12

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-13
Thru
17

-13

T12

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-13
Thru
17

T12

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

T12

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-13
Thru
16

T12

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

T12

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-13
Thru
16
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1H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd sinks 27-foot putt for birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Jonathan Byrd sinks 27-foot putt for birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

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Jonathan Byrd returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee Nov. 19-22, having posted a T41 finish at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll look to improve on that result at this year's edition on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Byrd at The RSM Classic.

Byrd's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4167-66-67-69-13
2024T4269-72-68-67-6
2023MC72-73+3
2022T3764-72-70-69-7
2021MC72-71+1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Byrd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Byrd's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Byrd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6464-71-75-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6270-68-69-68-9--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3066-72-67-72-1116.02
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3971-64-70-68-77.96
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7169-70-72-70-32.80
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-69-69-70-95.00
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC80-74+10--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-66-67-69-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-72-68-69-5--

Byrd's recent performances

  • Byrd has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
  • Byrd has averaged -0.843 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Byrd has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.930-0.843
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.449-0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4330.223
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8430.842
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.103-0.083

Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Byrd holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.930 and a Driving Distance average of 290.1 yards in 2026.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.449 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.00%.
  • Around the green, Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.433 this season.
  • On the putting surface, Byrd has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.843 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76. He breaks par 22.00% of the time.
  • Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 197th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.103 for the season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-18
Thru
13

-18

1

USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-18
Thru
13

2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
14

-16

2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
14

T3

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T3

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-15
Thru
17

-15

T3

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-15
Thru
17

T3

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-15
Thru
16

-15

T3

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-15
Thru
16
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