Jonathan Byrd betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jonathan Byrd sinks 27-foot putt for birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
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Jonathan Byrd returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee Nov. 19-22, having posted a T41 finish at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll look to improve on that result at this year's edition on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Byrd's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|67-66-67-69
|-13
|2024
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2022
|T37
|64-72-70-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Byrd's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|64-71-75
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|66-72-67-72
|-11
|16.02
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|71-64-70-68
|-7
|7.96
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|2.80
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|5.00
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-72-68-69
|-5
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Byrd has averaged -0.843 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.930
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.449
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.433
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.843
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.103
|-0.083
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.930 and a Driving Distance average of 290.1 yards in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.449 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.00%.
- Around the green, Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.433 this season.
- On the putting surface, Byrd has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.843 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76. He breaks par 22.00% of the time.
- Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 197th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.103 for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.