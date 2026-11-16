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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Johnny Keefer betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Austin

John Keefer sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Austin

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Players in This Article

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Johnny Keefer finished tied for seventh at The RSM Classic last year, posting a score of 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Keefer at The RSM Classic.

Keefer's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T765-64-67-68-18

At The RSM Classic

  • In Keefer's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-75-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3368-69-74-67-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-67-62-69-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-70-62-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5580.278
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3850.438
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.354-0.169
Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.2710.128
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3190.675

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.558, and his Driving Distance average of 320.3 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer holds a 0.385 average that ranks 34th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.56% ranks 10th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.354 ranks 161st on the Tour, representing an area of his game with room for improvement.
  • On the greens, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.271 ranks 136th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.80 ranks 167th.
  • Keefer has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on the Tour. He breaks par 22.83% of the time, ranking 67th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.70% ranks 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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