Johnny Keefer betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
John Keefer sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Austin
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Johnny Keefer finished tied for seventh at The RSM Classic last year, posting a score of 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing in the 2026 edition of the event.
Keefer's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
At The RSM Classic
- In Keefer's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|68-69-74-67
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-67-62-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-70-62-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.558
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.385
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.354
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.271
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.319
|0.675
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.558, and his Driving Distance average of 320.3 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer holds a 0.385 average that ranks 34th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.56% ranks 10th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.354 ranks 161st on the Tour, representing an area of his game with room for improvement.
- On the greens, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.271 ranks 136th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.80 ranks 167th.
- Keefer has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on the Tour. He breaks par 22.83% of the time, ranking 67th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.70% ranks 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.