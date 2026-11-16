Johnny Keefer betting profile: The RSM Classic

Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.558, and his Driving Distance average of 320.3 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Keefer holds a 0.385 average that ranks 34th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.56% ranks 10th on the Tour.

Around the green, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.354 ranks 161st on the Tour, representing an area of his game with room for improvement.

On the greens, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.271 ranks 136th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.80 ranks 167th.