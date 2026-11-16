John VanDerLaan betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
John VanDerLaan drains 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Austin
Players in Article
Players in This Article
John VanDerLaan makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The event carries a $7.4 million purse and VanDerLaan will look to build on a recent top-10 finish as he enters the week.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be VanDerLaan's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
John VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|64-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
John VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.091
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.395
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.037
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.198
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.464
|0.366
John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan ranks 78th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.091, and his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 72nd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanDerLaan holds a mark of -0.395, ranking 151st on the Tour. However, his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.42% ranks 17th on the Tour.
- Around the green, VanDerLaan ranks 77th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.037.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.198, ranking 124th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.
- VanDerLaan's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.79% ranks 79th, and he breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 105th on the Tour.
- He has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.