John VanDerLaan betting profile: The RSM Classic

VanDerLaan ranks 78th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.091, and his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 72nd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanDerLaan holds a mark of -0.395, ranking 151st on the Tour. However, his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.42% ranks 17th on the Tour.

Around the green, VanDerLaan ranks 77th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.037.

On the greens, VanDerLaan posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.198, ranking 124th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.

VanDerLaan's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.79% ranks 79th, and he breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 105th on the Tour.