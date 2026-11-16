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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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John VanDerLaan betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan drains 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Austin

John VanDerLaan drains 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Austin

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John VanDerLaan makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The event carries a $7.4 million purse and VanDerLaan will look to build on a recent top-10 finish as he enters the week.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be VanDerLaan's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

John VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4269-68-71-68-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-72+2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4064-67-68-71-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-65-66-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--

John VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0910.212
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.395-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0370.204
Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.198-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.4640.366

John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan ranks 78th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.091, and his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 72nd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanDerLaan holds a mark of -0.395, ranking 151st on the Tour. However, his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.42% ranks 17th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, VanDerLaan ranks 77th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.037.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.198, ranking 124th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.
  • VanDerLaan's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.79% ranks 79th, and he breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 105th on the Tour.
  • He has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 170th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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