John Parry betting profile: The RSM Classic

Parry's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.

He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

Parry has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.