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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

John Parry betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

John Parry drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

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John Parry heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Parry's first appearance at the event in at least the past five years.

Latest odds for Parry at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Parry's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

John Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2569-67-72-66-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2368-71-69-68-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5970-66-71-67-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-67-65-68-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-68-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-70-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-69-64-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833

John Parry's recent performances

  • Parry's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.
  • He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • Parry has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.104-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3390.500
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2090.285
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.279-0.767
Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1650.003

John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry ranks 118th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104, and his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 129th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Parry's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.339 ranks 42nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.26% ranks 13th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.209 ranks 36th.
  • On the greens, Parry holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.279, which places him 137th on the Tour. He averages 29.61 Putts Per Round, ranking 159th, and his par-breaking rate of 21.14% ranks 142nd.
  • Parry's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.29% ranks 24th on the Tour, while he has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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