John Parry betting profile: The RSM Classic
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John Parry drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin
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John Parry heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Parry's first appearance at the event in at least the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Parry's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|69-67-72-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|68-71-69-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|70-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-68-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-73-66
|-2
|30.833
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 16-under.
- He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- Parry has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.104
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.339
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.209
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.279
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.165
|0.003
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry ranks 118th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104, and his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 129th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Parry's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.339 ranks 42nd on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.26% ranks 13th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.209 ranks 36th.
- On the greens, Parry holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.279, which places him 137th on the Tour. He averages 29.61 Putts Per Round, ranking 159th, and his par-breaking rate of 21.14% ranks 142nd.
- Parry's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.29% ranks 24th on the Tour, while he has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.