Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 197 yards for birdie on No. 10 at Austin
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Joel Dahmen heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Dahmen's best result at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
Dahmen's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|2024
|T35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|2023
|T5
|67-64-72-64
|-15
|2022
|T29
|65-73-70-66
|-8
|2021
|T50
|74-61-71-70
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|65-71-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.271
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.427
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.359
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.447
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.108
|-0.230
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271, and his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
- In terms of ball-striking, Dahmen ranks 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.427 mark, and he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.89%.
- Dahmen's short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.359 that ranks 162nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Dahmen posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.447, ranking 164th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43 that ranks 142nd.
- Dahmen ranks 30th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.48% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.26% ranks 135th.
- He has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.