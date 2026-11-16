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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 197 yards for birdie on No. 10 at Austin

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 197 yards for birdie on No. 10 at Austin

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Players in This Article

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Joel Dahmen heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Dahmen's best result at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.

Latest odds for Dahmen at The RSM Classic.

Dahmen's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-68-5
2024T3573-68-70-64-7
2023T567-64-72-64-15
2022T2965-73-70-66-8
2021T5074-61-71-70-6

At The RSM Classic

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3467-70-69-67-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4465-71-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6265-71-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2710.785
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4270.085
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.359-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.447-0.383
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.108-0.230

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271, and his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Dahmen ranks 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.427 mark, and he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.89%.
  • Dahmen's short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.359 that ranks 162nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Dahmen posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.447, ranking 164th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43 that ranks 142nd.
  • Dahmen ranks 30th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.48% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.26% ranks 135th.
  • He has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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