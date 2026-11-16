Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dahmen ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271, and his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.

In terms of ball-striking, Dahmen ranks 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.427 mark, and he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.89%.

Dahmen's short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.359 that ranks 162nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Dahmen posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.447, ranking 164th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43 that ranks 142nd.

Dahmen ranks 30th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.48% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.26% ranks 135th.