Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

Highsmith ranks 141st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 98th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Highsmith ranks 123rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.139, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.11% ranks 162nd on the Tour in 2026.

Around the green, Highsmith posts a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 142nd on the Tour this season.

On the greens, Highsmith carries a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 132nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.79 ranks 72nd.