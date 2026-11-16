Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Joe Highsmith sinks 48-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Joe Highsmith heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2025, where he managed only a 1-under total through two rounds.
Highsmith's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2024
|T11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|67-67-70-75
|-1
|2.20
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|13.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55.00
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.00
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that span came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.312
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.139
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.185
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.241
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.877
|-0.421
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith ranks 141st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 98th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Highsmith ranks 123rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.139, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.11% ranks 162nd on the Tour in 2026.
- Around the green, Highsmith posts a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 142nd on the Tour this season.
- On the greens, Highsmith carries a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 132nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.79 ranks 72nd.
- Highsmith ranks 162nd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.37% and 139th in Par Breakers at 21.19% in 2026. He has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.