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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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28M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith sinks 48-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

Joe Highsmith sinks 48-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

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Joe Highsmith heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2025, where he managed only a 1-under total through two rounds.

Latest odds for Highsmith at The RSM Classic.

Highsmith's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-70-1
2024T1171-66-68-65-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-75-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC67-73-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-65-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7767-67-70-75-12.20
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4268-67-67-72-613.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-71E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755.00
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23.00

Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that span came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.312-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.139-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.185-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.2410.451
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.877-0.421

Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith ranks 141st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 98th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Highsmith ranks 123rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.139, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.11% ranks 162nd on the Tour in 2026.
  • Around the green, Highsmith posts a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 142nd on the Tour this season.
  • On the greens, Highsmith carries a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 132nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.79 ranks 72nd.
  • Highsmith ranks 162nd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.37% and 139th in Par Breakers at 21.19% in 2026. He has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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