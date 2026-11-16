Jimmy Stanger betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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Jimmy Stanger makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The defending champion is Sami Valimaki, who won the 2025 edition at 23-under.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Stanger's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimäki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Jimmy Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|7.25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
Jimmy Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- Stanger has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -3.072 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jimmy Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.242
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.200
|-2.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.053
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.071
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.939
|-3.072
Jimmy Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 41st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.200 ranks 167th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.75% ranks 145th.
- Around the green, Stanger posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.053, ranking 105th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.071, ranking 77th, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.81 ranks 78th.
- Stanger's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.43% ranks 157th on the Tour, while he breaks par 22.61% of the time, ranking 73rd.
- He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.939 ranks 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.