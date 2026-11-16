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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Jimmy Stanger makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The defending champion is Sami Valimaki, who won the 2025 edition at 23-under.

Latest odds for Stanger at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Stanger's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimäki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Jimmy Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-82+13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-71-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-76+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-67-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-70-67-70-87.25
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipW/D74+4--

Jimmy Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Stanger has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged -3.072 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jimmy Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.242-0.713
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.200-2.134
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.053-0.072
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.071-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.939-3.072

Jimmy Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 41st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.200 ranks 167th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.75% ranks 145th.
  • Around the green, Stanger posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.053, ranking 105th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.071, ranking 77th, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.81 ranks 78th.
  • Stanger's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.43% ranks 157th on the Tour, while he breaks par 22.61% of the time, ranking 73rd.
  • He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.939 ranks 160th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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