Jimmy Stanger betting profile: The RSM Classic

Stanger ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 41st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.200 ranks 167th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.75% ranks 145th.

Around the green, Stanger posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.053, ranking 105th on the Tour.

On the greens, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.071, ranking 77th, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.81 ranks 78th.

Stanger's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.43% ranks 157th on the Tour, while he breaks par 22.61% of the time, ranking 73rd.