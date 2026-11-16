Jesper Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Svensson ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.653, and his Driving Distance average of 321.3 yards ranks 11th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a -0.431 average, ranking 153rd on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Svensson has posted a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 115th on the Tour.

On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 128th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 137th. He ranks 132nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 16.31% of the time.