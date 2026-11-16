Jesper Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jesper Svensson holes 64-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 17 at Austin
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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 51st at The RSM Classic last year, posting an 11-under total. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|70-66-72-67
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-64-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 9-under.
- He has averaged 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.653
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.431
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.076
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.223
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.077
|0.268
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.653, and his Driving Distance average of 321.3 yards ranks 11th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a -0.431 average, ranking 153rd on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Svensson has posted a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 115th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 128th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 137th. He ranks 132nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 16.31% of the time.
- Svensson ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.077 ranks 114th. He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.