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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson holes 64-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 17 at Austin

Jesper Svensson holes 64-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 17 at Austin

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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 51st at The RSM Classic last year, posting an 11-under total. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Svensson at The RSM Classic.

Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5167-64-77-63-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3370-66-72-67-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2968-68-69-67-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-64-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5368-67-70-68-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC75-70+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC75-66+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4465-69-70-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 9-under.
  • He has averaged 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6530.947
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.431-0.494
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.076-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2230.055
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0770.268

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.653, and his Driving Distance average of 321.3 yards ranks 11th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a -0.431 average, ranking 153rd on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Svensson has posted a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 115th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 128th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 137th. He ranks 132nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 16.31% of the time.
  • Svensson ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.077 ranks 114th. He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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