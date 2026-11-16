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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Players in This Article

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Jeremy Paul missed the cut at The RSM Classic last year, carding rounds of 68 and 71 before finishing at 3-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 field.

Latest odds for Paul at The RSM Classic.

Paul's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6767-67-78-71-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda Championship7070-67-74-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3369-67-67-67-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-72-74-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--

Paul's recent performances

  • Paul's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
  • Paul has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.061 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.477-0.776
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.7130.142
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.1030.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.496-0.539
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.789-1.061

Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards reflects a consistent presence off the tee.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Paul carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.713 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.71% in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Paul has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Paul has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86 in 2026.
  • Paul has broken par 20.72% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.22%. He has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 192nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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