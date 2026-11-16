Jeremy Paul betting profile: The RSM Classic

Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards reflects a consistent presence off the tee.

In terms of ball-striking, Paul carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.713 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.71% in 2026.

Around the greens, Paul has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.

On the greens, Paul has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86 in 2026.