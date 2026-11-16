Jeremy Paul betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jeremy Paul makes 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Jeremy Paul missed the cut at The RSM Classic last year, carding rounds of 68 and 71 before finishing at 3-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 field.
Paul's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Paul's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|67
|67-67-78-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|70-67-74
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T79
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|1.244
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
- Paul has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.061 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.477
|-0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.713
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.103
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.496
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-1.789
|-1.061
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards reflects a consistent presence off the tee.
- In terms of ball-striking, Paul carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.713 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.71% in 2026.
- Around the greens, Paul has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Paul has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86 in 2026.
- Paul has broken par 20.72% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.22%. He has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 192nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.