Jeffrey Kang betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kang's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 119th.

In terms of approach play, Kang carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.180, which ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.45%.

Kang ranks 68th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 0.065 in 2026.

On the greens, Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.387, ranking 157th on the Tour. He ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.

Kang has broken par 20.31% of the time in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.49% ranks 136th.