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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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25M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Jeffrey Kang tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Kang enters the event without a recorded appearance in the tournament over the past five years.

Latest odds for Kang at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This marks Kang's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 23-under.

Jeffrey Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5669-67-74-69-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5464-69-73-71-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-68-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.10
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.17
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--

Jeffrey Kang's recent performances

  • Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 8-under.
  • Kang has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.3160.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.180-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.065-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.387-0.064
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.818-0.379

Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 119th.
  • In terms of approach play, Kang carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.180, which ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.45%.
  • Kang ranks 68th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 0.065 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.387, ranking 157th on the Tour. He ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
  • Kang has broken par 20.31% of the time in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.49% ranks 136th.
  • Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.818 that ranks 154th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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