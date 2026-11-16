Jeffrey Kang betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jeffrey Kang tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Kang enters the event without a recorded appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks Kang's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 23-under.
Jeffrey Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|69-67-74-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|64-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-68-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.10
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.17
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
Jeffrey Kang's recent performances
- Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 8-under.
- Kang has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.316
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.180
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.065
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.387
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.818
|-0.379
Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 ranks 142nd on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 119th.
- In terms of approach play, Kang carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.180, which ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.45%.
- Kang ranks 68th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of 0.065 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.387, ranking 157th on the Tour. He ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
- Kang has broken par 20.31% of the time in 2026, ranking 157th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.49% ranks 136th.
- Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.818 that ranks 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.