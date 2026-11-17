Overton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.569 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 266.3 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Overton holds a -0.214 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 55.56%.

Overton has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.702 in 2026.

On the greens, Overton has posted a -1.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.

Overton has broken par 13.89% of the time in 2026, and has avoided bogeys 30.56% of the time.