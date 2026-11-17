Jeff Overton betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jeff Overton makes birdie on No. 12 at Bahamas Classic Atlantis
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Jeff Overton heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks Overton's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Overton's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Jeff Overton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Jeff Overton's recent performances
- Overton has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he posted a score of 3-over.
- Overton has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Overton has averaged -1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeff Overton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.569
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.214
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.702
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.689
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.175
|-1.192
Jeff Overton's advanced stats and rankings
- Overton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.569 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 266.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Overton holds a -0.214 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 55.56%.
- Overton has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.702 in 2026.
- On the greens, Overton has posted a -1.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
- Overton has broken par 13.89% of the time in 2026, and has avoided bogeys 30.56% of the time.
- His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -4.175 for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.