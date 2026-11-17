Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.253 this season, and he has hit Greens in Regulation 62.50% of the time.

Around the green, Hahn has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.292 in 2026.

On the greens, Hahn has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.328 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.13 this season.