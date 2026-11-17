James Hahn betting profile: The RSM Classic
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James Hahn makes his return to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, coming off a T72 finish at this event last year. He'll look to build on that result as he tees it up on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Hahn's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|66-66-74-74
|-2
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-76
|-4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|72-68-72-75
|-1
|2.61
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T72
|66-66-74-74
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|49
|73-67-73-70
|+3
|5.60
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|4.40
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 49th with a score of 3-over.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Hahn has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -1.422 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.482
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.253
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.292
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-1.328
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-2.355
|-1.422
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.253 this season, and he has hit Greens in Regulation 62.50% of the time.
- Around the green, Hahn has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.292 in 2026.
- On the greens, Hahn has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.328 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.13 this season.
- Hahn has broken par just 14.58% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%. He has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 215th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.