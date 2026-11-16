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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber's 203-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin

Jackson Suber's 203-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin

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Jackson Suber finished tied for 51st at 11-under the last time he competed at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Suber at The RSM Classic.

Suber's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5170-63-69-69-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3466-67-69-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-70-67-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-69-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-68-67-66-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-65-70-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-71-69-70-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-75+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Suber has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1380.350
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5390.666
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.083-0.041
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.337-0.458
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4230.517

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, ranking 67th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Suber holds a 0.539 mark that ranks 15th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 12th with a 71.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Suber has delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 148th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.
  • He ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, and his 14.35% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks 55th.
  • Suber has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 79th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.423 that ranks 59th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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