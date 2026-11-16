Jackson Suber betting profile: The RSM Classic

Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, ranking 67th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Suber holds a 0.539 mark that ranks 15th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 12th with a 71.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

Suber has delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 148th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.

He ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, and his 14.35% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks 55th.