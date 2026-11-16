Jackson Suber betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jackson Suber's 203-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin
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Jackson Suber finished tied for 51st at 11-under the last time he competed at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Suber's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In Suber's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-70-67-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-69-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-68-67-66
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-65-70-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Suber has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.138
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.539
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.083
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.337
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|0.517
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, ranking 67th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Suber holds a 0.539 mark that ranks 15th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 12th with a 71.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Suber has delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 148th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.
- He ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, and his 14.35% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks 55th.
- Suber has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 79th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.423 that ranks 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.