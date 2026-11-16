Jackson Koivun betting profile: The RSM Classic

Koivun is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Koivun is posting a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.98%.

Koivun is averaging 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average stands at 0.158, and he is averaging 29.24 Putts Per Round.

He is breaking par 24.56% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.53%.