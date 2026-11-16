PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
26M AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Koivun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Jackson Koivun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jackson Koivun makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the Tour heads to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Koivun arrives with strong recent form, including a victory at the 3M Open earlier this season.

Latest odds for Koivun at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Koivun's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Jackson Koivun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2170-67-69-67-15--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6569-67-70-70-8--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT568-67-63-65-21--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-70-66-70-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2967-68-66-71-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3169-67-67-69-822.429
July 26, 20263M Open164-68-61-66-25500.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1067-68-66-67-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-74-68+5--

Jackson Koivun's recent performances

  • Koivun has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the 3M Open, where he won the tournament with a score of 25-under.
  • Koivun has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Koivun has averaged 0.943 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3860.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.5470.449
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2080.177
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1580.049
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.2990.943

Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koivun is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Koivun is posting a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.98%.
  • Koivun is averaging 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average stands at 0.158, and he is averaging 29.24 Putts Per Round.
  • He is breaking par 24.56% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.53%.
  • Koivun has accumulated 581 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 70th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 1.299.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
45M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW