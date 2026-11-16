Jackson Koivun betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Jackson Koivun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin
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Jackson Koivun makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the Tour heads to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Koivun arrives with strong recent form, including a victory at the 3M Open earlier this season.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Koivun's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Jackson Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|70-67-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T65
|69-67-70-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T5
|68-67-63-65
|-21
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-70-66-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|67-68-66-71
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|1
|64-68-61-66
|-25
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
Jackson Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the 3M Open, where he won the tournament with a score of 25-under.
- Koivun has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 0.943 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.386
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.547
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.208
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.158
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|1.299
|0.943
Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Koivun is posting a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.98%.
- Koivun is averaging 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average stands at 0.158, and he is averaging 29.24 Putts Per Round.
- He is breaking par 24.56% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.53%.
- Koivun has accumulated 581 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 70th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 1.299.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.