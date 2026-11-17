Henrik Norlander betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Henrik Norlander has made multiple appearances at The RSM Classic, most recently finishing tied for 25th at 15-under in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22, 2026 event looking to build on that result.
Norlander's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|2024
|T17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|2023
|T39
|67-69-70-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|68-74
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|68-69-73
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|73-68-73-73
|+3
|3.06
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|3.30
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Norlander has averaged -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -1.835 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.348
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.359
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.235
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.670
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.613
|-1.835
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.348 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.0 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.359 in 2026 is accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11%.
- Around the green, Norlander has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.235 in 2026.
- On the greens, Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.670 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84. He has broken par 18.71% of the time and has avoided bogeys 20.18% of the time.
- Norlander has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 206th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.