Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.348 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.0 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.359 in 2026 is accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11%.

Around the green, Norlander has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.235 in 2026.

On the greens, Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.670 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84. He has broken par 18.71% of the time and has avoided bogeys 20.18% of the time.