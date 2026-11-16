Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic

Springer ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.380, though his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 55th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer holds a 0.000 mark that ranks 102nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 58th.

Around the green, Springer ranks 82nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.005.

On the putting surface, Springer has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 27th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.340 and 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.

Springer ranks third on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 25.85% of the time, and 57th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.40%.