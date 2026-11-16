PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
27M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer holes 81-foot approach for birdie on No. 17 at Austin

Hayden Springer holes 81-foot approach for birdie on No. 17 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Hayden Springer returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Springer at The RSM Classic.

Springer's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4
2024T3070-71-63-70-8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-70-73-70-8--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4866-67-71-72-8--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4371-68-67-66-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-69-70-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC65-75E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • Springer has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.380-0.792
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0000.341
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0050.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3400.330
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0350.039

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.380, though his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 55th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer holds a 0.000 mark that ranks 102nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 58th.
  • Around the green, Springer ranks 82nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.005.
  • On the putting surface, Springer has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 27th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.340 and 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
  • Springer ranks third on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 25.85% of the time, and 57th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.40%.
  • He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 131st on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.035 that ranks 110th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
45M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW