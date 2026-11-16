Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Hayden Springer holes 81-foot approach for birdie on No. 17 at Austin
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hayden Springer returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2025.
Springer's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2024
|T30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 8-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-70-73-70
|-8
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|66-67-71-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|71-68-67-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- Springer has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.380
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.000
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.005
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.340
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.035
|0.039
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.380, though his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 55th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer holds a 0.000 mark that ranks 102nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 58th.
- Around the green, Springer ranks 82nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.005.
- On the putting surface, Springer has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 27th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.340 and 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Springer ranks third on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 25.85% of the time, and 57th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.40%.
- He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 131st on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.035 that ranks 110th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.