Harry Higgs betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Harry Higgs returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Higgs will look to build on his best finish at this event — a tied for 21st in 2023 — after missing the cut in his most recent appearance in 2025.
Higgs' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|2023
|T21
|67-63-70-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|67-66-72-66
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|66-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|72-68-72-69
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-68-77-72
|+8
|16.150
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs' best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Higgs has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.040
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.384
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.132
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.263
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.739
|-1.368
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgs carries a -0.384 mark in 2026. He has a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.27% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.45%.
- Higgs has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 184th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.739.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.