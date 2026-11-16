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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Harry Higgs betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

Harry Higgs sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Harry Higgs returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Higgs will look to build on his best finish at this event — a tied for 21st in 2023 — after missing the cut in his most recent appearance in 2025.

Latest odds for Higgs at The RSM Classic.

Higgs' recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-67-4
2023T2167-63-70-70-12
2022MC70-71-1
2021MC75-68+1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Higgs' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Higgs' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-66+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-72+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4367-66-72-66-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6666-71-70-69-8--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6272-68-72-69-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-68-69-67-1339.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150

Higgs' recent performances

  • Higgs' best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Higgs has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged -1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.040-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.384-0.684
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.132-0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.263-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.739-1.368

Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgs carries a -0.384 mark in 2026. He has a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgs has a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.27% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.45%.
  • Higgs has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 184th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.739.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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