Harry Hall betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 106th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.039 mark that ranks 107th on the Tour. He ranks 135th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 ranks 22nd on the Tour, reflecting one of his stronger areas of his game this season.

On the greens, Hall has posted a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 18th on the Tour. He ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.