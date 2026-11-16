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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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31M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall sinks 27-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Harry Hall sinks 27-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Harry Hall will make his way to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Hall missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event, posting rounds of 70 and 71 to finish at 1-under.

Latest odds for Hall at The RSM Classic.

Hall's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC70-71-1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 70 and 71 for a total of 1-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1265-71-67-68-17--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2369-66-67-69-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-66-65-18--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2472-68-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT569-66-64-66-15105.00
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.75
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
  • Hall has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged 1.570 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.2130.242
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0390.513
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.275-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4390.825
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4621.570

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 106th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.039 mark that ranks 107th on the Tour. He ranks 135th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hall's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 ranks 22nd on the Tour, reflecting one of his stronger areas of his game this season.
  • On the greens, Hall has posted a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 18th on the Tour. He ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
  • Hall has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 58th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.462 ranks 54th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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