Harry Hall betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Harry Hall sinks 27-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Harry Hall will make his way to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Hall missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event, posting rounds of 70 and 71 to finish at 1-under.
Hall's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Hall's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 70 and 71 for a total of 1-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|65-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|69-66-64-66
|-15
|105.00
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.75
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Hall has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.570 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.213
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.039
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.275
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.439
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.462
|1.570
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.039 mark that ranks 107th on the Tour. He ranks 135th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 ranks 22nd on the Tour, reflecting one of his stronger areas of his game this season.
- On the greens, Hall has posted a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 18th on the Tour. He ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 58th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.462 ranks 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.