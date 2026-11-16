Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Harris English sinks 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Harris English heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. English brings some familiarity to the event, having posted a T6 finish at 16-under back in 2021.
English's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|2024
|T60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|2023
|T29
|68-68-70-65
|-11
|2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2021
|T6
|66-66-72-62
|-16
At The RSM Classic
- In English's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th with a score of 12-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Harris English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|68-75-71-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|67-69-72-74
|+2
|2.850
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
Harris English's recent performances
- English recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- English has averaged -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harris English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.221
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.349
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.169
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.390
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.431
|-0.605
Harris English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221, ranking 52nd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, English carries a -0.349 mark that ranks 147th on the Tour. He ranks 98th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- English has been a strength on and around the greens in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.169 ranks 44th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.390 ranks 21st on the Tour. He also ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
- English ranks 82nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.86% of the time, and ranks 71st by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- He has accumulated 779 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 51st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.431 ranks 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.