Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic

English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221, ranking 52nd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 74th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, English carries a -0.349 mark that ranks 147th on the Tour. He ranks 98th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation percentage.

English has been a strength on and around the greens in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.169 ranks 44th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.390 ranks 21st on the Tour. He also ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.

English ranks 82nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.86% of the time, and ranks 71st by breaking par 22.67% of the time.