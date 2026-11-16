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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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34M AGO

Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English sinks 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Harris English sinks 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Harris English heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. English brings some familiarity to the event, having posted a T6 finish at 16-under back in 2021.

Latest odds for English at The RSM Classic.

English's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4767-68-67-68-12
2024T6067-72-69-72-2
2023T2968-68-70-65-11
2022MC69-70-3
2021T666-66-72-62-16

At The RSM Classic

  • In English's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th with a score of 12-under.
  • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Harris English's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4268-75-71-67+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7167-69-72-74+22.850
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3866-66-70-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1771-76-69-69-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071

Harris English's recent performances

  • English recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
  • English has averaged -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • English has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harris English's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.221-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.349-0.825
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1690.628
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.390-0.386
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.431-0.605

Harris English's advanced stats and rankings

  • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221, ranking 52nd on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 74th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, English carries a -0.349 mark that ranks 147th on the Tour. He ranks 98th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • English has been a strength on and around the greens in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.169 ranks 44th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.390 ranks 21st on the Tour. He also ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
  • English ranks 82nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.86% of the time, and ranks 71st by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 779 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 51st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.431 ranks 57th.

All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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