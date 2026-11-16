Haotong Li betting profile: The RSM Classic

Li ranks 18th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in 2026, while his average driving distance of 312.1 yards ranks 43rd.

Li ranks 10th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.56% in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 75th.

Around the green, Li has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.468, which ranks 165th on the Tour.

On the greens, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.212, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.

Li ranks 47th on the Tour by breaking par 23.17% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.57% ranks 108th.