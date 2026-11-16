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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Haotong Li sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Haotong Li makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Li enters the week looking to build on a solid outing at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th.

Latest odds for Li at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Li's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Haotong Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2970-66-70-66-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6866-68-74-71-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1070-67-61-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5768-68-72-71-55.40
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--

Haotong Li's recent performances

  • Li recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Li has averaged 0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4130.537
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1410.020
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.468-0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.212-0.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1270.187

Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li ranks 18th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in 2026, while his average driving distance of 312.1 yards ranks 43rd.
  • Li ranks 10th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.56% in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 75th.
  • Around the green, Li has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.468, which ranks 165th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.212, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.
  • Li ranks 47th on the Tour by breaking par 23.17% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.57% ranks 108th.
  • Li has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 133rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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