Haotong Li betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Haotong Li sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Haotong Li makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Li enters the week looking to build on a solid outing at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Li's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Haotong Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|70-66-70-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|66-68-74-71
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|70-67-61-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|68-68-72-71
|-5
|5.40
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
Haotong Li's recent performances
- Li recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Li has averaged 0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.413
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.141
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.468
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.212
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.127
|0.187
Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li ranks 18th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 in 2026, while his average driving distance of 312.1 yards ranks 43rd.
- Li ranks 10th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.56% in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 75th.
- Around the green, Li has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.468, which ranks 165th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Li holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.212, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.
- Li ranks 47th on the Tour by breaking par 23.17% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.57% ranks 108th.
- Li has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 133rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.